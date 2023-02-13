The following is in response to Bernard Swope’s Feb. 9th Open Forum, "Net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 is 'unachievable.'”
Simply proclaiming that the electrical grid becomes more unreliable in proportion to the amount of renewable energy is not even close to being technically correct.
Years ago, I worked with electrical power companies in Ohio to construct and operate coal and nuclear power plants. It was routine to “wheel” many megawatts of power from one part of the state (and from one power company) to another due to such occurrences as planned generator maintenance, unplanned generator outages, and weather damage.
Later, in New York state, I worked on routinely wheeling many megawatts of less expensive power from Niagara Falls to Long Island, oftentimes on a daily basis.
More recently, coal fired power plant companies tried to stop the conversion to less expensive gas by lobbying to have regulations mandating 90 days of fuel on site for reliability. Power companies testified before Congress that the grid can move sufficient amounts of power to make this regulation unnecessary for reliability and the regulation was not finalized.
It is insulting to proclaim, in effect, that all the numerous, independent power companies are too technically incompetent and/or too irresponsible to provide a reliable grid with substantial amounts of less expensive renewable energy.
David Goodwin
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.