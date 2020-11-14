Shame on the GOP
I am a Democrat but have formerly voted for Republicans when I thought they had the better candidate. I am beyond dismayed with the Republican Party now. Its leaders are acting without regard for the country. It is clear that current Republican leaders value money and power far more than they value welfare of this country. They are openly and tacitly supporting the president’s lies and baseless claims about election fraud. I suspect that senators such as Roy Blunt of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas and their fellows lack the courage to stand up against a president who should be immediately removed from office. President Trump is doing his best to destroy our electoral processes. He is clearly unfit to lead the country. How in the world can the Senate stand idly by while such a man openly breaks the country? Shame on the GOP. I wouldn’t trust a single Republican senator further than I could throw a John Deere tractor. They are without honor, without morals, without ethics, without shame. I will never, ever vote for a Republican again and I will continue to actively support Democratic candidates to my utmost means. Which aren’t much singly but there are millions of people out here watching the GOP’s failure to protect and lead our country.
Robin Tribble Summit Point, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.