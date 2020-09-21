Shame on Valley Health, Anthem
Shame on Valley Health and Anthem for failing to do their job and negotiate a new four-year contract! In the midst of a global pandemic, the idea of our community being without in-network health care is unacceptable. For decades our community has worked to achieve a world class health care system through agreements with Valley Health and Anthem. Virtually all of our local school employees, government employees, and countless others rely on Anthem to cover medical expenses at Valley Health, which includes not only the hospitals, but most doctors and other services. It is unimaginable to consider that our teachers, who are under extreme stress due to the pandemic, are now being told that their insurance coverage that has been contracted through the school system, and for which they are paying each month, may not be accepted at the local hospital or doctor’s offices. If a contract agreement is not reached, the consequences for the Winchester area will be catastrophic. People will be reluctant to get needed health care, and many will be unable to pay for hospitalizations, resulting in economic hardships. No longer will potential employees want to move to an area where their paid insurance is useless. In this year that medical costs are at their highest, both Anthem and Valley Health are trying to continue being profitable, but, by not negotiating a contract, the health of our community is at risk. Please negotiate an agreement!
Peggy Clark Frederick County
Winchester Medical Center Profits:
2000 $11,917,127
2001 $ 4,262,944
2002 $25,868,766
2003 $35,113,921
2004 $46,711,931
2005 $54,346,679
2006 $57,422,789
2007 $66,617,961
2008 $ 9,500,911
2009 $53,757,390
2010 $53,104,420
2011 $62,029,246
2012 $50,522,325
2013
2014
2015 $71,439,119
2016 $58,416,060
2017
2018 $78,884,579
