Shame on you
An open letter to Delegate Dave LaRock, and any other delegates attempting to overturn the certified results of our November election:
Your insurrection is a failure. Your President is a global embarrassment and a disgrace to his office. And your efforts to undo the will of your constituents and disenfranchise an entire state will not be forgotten. I don’t know what has broken inside you to turn you against your fellow citizens, volunteer poll workers, registrars, and other hardworking Americans who admirably managed to conduct a free, fair, accessible election during the midst of a pandemic and an intense disinformation campaign, but I urge you to search your soul and reevaluate your loyalties and obligations to Virginians. Shame on you and your grandstanding cronies for this divisive attempt to perpetuate the utter fantasy of an election marred by widespread voter fraud.
Benjamin Whitlock
Frederick County
1 comment
Amen to that!
