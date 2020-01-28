Reference editorial column by Leonard Pitts, political columnist, of January 27, 2020.
Did it surprise me that it only took one day for The Winchester Star to put in a hate-filled editorial column? I thought I was reading about the anniversary of the 75th liberation of Auschwitz in Poland. That is until I got to the part that said “If you accept a premise that some human beings are vermin and trash, viruses and animals, that they are at home in broken, rat-infested places, that they are invaders from 'shithole countries,' then it is a short leap to the imperative to rid yourself of them as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
He went on to say “in prayers that rise in whispered Spanish from chain-link cages. And in the disinterest of those who stand witness.” Take heed folks, this is just the beginning of the liberal agenda that is coming and the abhorrence of conservatives and the President of the United States that you are going to see now that Adrian O’Connor has departed from The Winchester Star!
