Middletown, you seek to annex lands east of Interstate 81, at Exit 302 for no other reason than to “greenlight” Sheetz Corporation’s wanton destruction of Frederick County lands.
Can’t you see that providing aid and comfort to Sheetz through annexation causes significant injury to us, your friends, and neighbors in Frederick County, by limiting our rights, and by destroying our rurally, culturally, and historically significantly lands?
Sheetz has offed you $600,000 in impact fees to pay for infrastructure improvements that must be built to support truck stop development — $300,000 for a pumping station and $300,000 for sewer upgrades to support Sheetz’s build. This is simply payment to you for supporting the destruction of our land.
You have taken out a $7.2 million dollar, 0% interest loan to assist in paying for your wastewater treatment facility. I personally researched and provided your mayor with the name and phone number to a USDA Rural Development representative overseeing grant funding programs that potentially could assist you.
Why injure your friends and neighbors in this way? Where are the better angels of your nature towards us?
Your friends, and neighbors are now asking for your support in helping us save our lands and our political voice, and to not be complicit in this wanton destruction through annexation all for a price tag of $600K. Is that all your friends and neighbors are worth to you?
Robert Clark
Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.