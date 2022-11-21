Let's see if I have this right. No hostage lives lost? No neighbor or citizen lives lost? No perpetrator life lost? And no law enforcement lives lost?
Yes, I am writing in regard to the article concerning the recent standoff situation in Stephens City. Amazingly, no lives were lost...largely due to the calm heads which prevailed by local law enforcement. Obviously, this could have gone south and turned into a disaster. Yet, some armchair quarterbacks and keyboard warriors are taking Sheriff Millholland and his deputies to task for the length of time it took to resolve this situation. Pretty easy standing on the sidelines casting stones, huh? Why don't these mental midgets fill out a Sheriff's Office application and find out what it is like to put their life on the line?
Precautions were taken to avoid the loss of lives, and the Sheriff and staff should be commended, not second guessed. Many lives were traumatized by this event but the fact that no one died should be a cause for celebration. Among our many blessings this time of year, I am thankful for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the true heroes who protect us and our way of life. God bless all of you and stay safe!!
Stuart Wolk
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.