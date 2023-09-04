Laurel Ridge Community College is an extremely valuable resource to our region. LRCC serves seven counties and the City of Winchester. This year for the first time in the 53-year history of LRCC, one of the localities it serves so effectively will not contribute any funding to the college. ZERO dollars.
I'm talking about Frederick County. Did you know that 33% of the employees at LRCC reside in Frederick County while about 25% of the student body are Frederick County residents? Laurel Ridge provides outstanding workforce training programs, dual enrollment options for high school students (that saves their parents thousands of tuition dollars), along with college transfer and technical degrees. These degrees and training mean job opportunities for LRCC students with good salaries and benefits.
Everyone needs to remember that as a region's educational attainment level increases, the quality of life in that region improves for almost everyone. More people have good paying jobs, more taxes are paid to support the Frederick County budget, far less folks are on public assistance, people are more engaged in the voting process and they are more likely to volunteer to make our community the best it can be. All of these advantages and more come from increased educational opportunities. I am shocked that the Frederick County Board of Supervisors has made this decision.
Dr. Cheryl Thompson-Stacy
President Emeritus, Laurel Ridge Community College
