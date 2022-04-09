When businesses, professionals, and families are making decisions regarding where to locate, one of the top priorities is the rating of the school systems. Businesses, including our hospital, want to attract quality workers who most likely have children. Families want to generally locate where there is a quality public school system. A quality school system requires teachers, small classroom sizes, and adequate resources. Apparently, the members on the Board of Supervisors who want to slash the Frederick County’s school budget are only concerned about power and micromanagement vs. how to attract businesses with a top-quality school system. This is very short-sighted indeed and will only hurt the county in the long run as well as the families with children in the districts they represent.
Karen Ridings
Winchester
