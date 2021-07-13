“I think it wise not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.” — Robert E. Lee
Finally, the words of a wise man are being heard...are you listening America? Let’s put the Civil War and all of its memories where it belongs...in the shameful, historic past!
The Russians have found an adult means to resolve their monument issues. There are two monument parks. One for the people who loved Stalin, and one for the people who hated him. In the “love” park, the statues are neat and clean and presented honorably. In the “hate” park, the statues are broken and battered and covered in graffiti. The haters don’t go to the love park, and vice versa. There’s no need to fight. There is no public discord over the issue. Why is it the that Russians, of all people, have provided their citizens with an acceptable means of personal expression? When do we grow up?
Cleatus Bell
Frederick County
