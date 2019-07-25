Shoulders
Naomi Shihab Nye
A man crosses the street in rain,
stepping gently, looking two times north and south,
because his son is asleep on his shoulder.
No car must splash him.
No car drive too near to his shadow.
This man carries the world's most sensitive cargo
but he's not marked.
Nowhere does his jacket say FRAGILE,
HANDLE WITH CARE.
His ear fills up with breathing.
He hears the hum of a boy's dream
deep inside him.
We're not going to be able
to live in this world
if we're not willing to do what he's doing
with one another.
The road will only be wide.
The rain will never stop falling.
Headlines:
“‘A horrific, horrific day’: At least 17 killed in Florida school shooting”
“Police: 20 children among 26 victims of Connecticut school shooting”
“Virginia Tech shooting leaves 33 dead”
“Twelve people killed in shooting at Virginia Beach municipal complex, police say”
“Gun debate ends abruptly in Virginia as GOP controlled legislature adjourns after 90 minutes”
(1) comment
Been beat to death. All soft zones ctiminals will get and use firearms no matter whst restrictions are approved. Enforce the laws already on the books, not add more
