Show educators they matter
To the members of the Winchester City Council:
Winchester City Schools have been succeeding every day this school year. Whether in person or online, our educators have put all their effort into providing meaningful educational experiences for all of our students. Staff have been in the buildings five days per week, with many doing double duty online and in person. The emotional and physical toll has been intense. I have seen valued colleagues get sick, get quarantined, and seek treatment, but still crank out a lesson, grade an assignment, create a video segment, or offer help to a student. This pandemic has hopefully opened everyone’s eyes to the vital role our schools play in our community. We’re more than just educators, we’re role models, nurses, counselors, librarians, coaches, drivers, technology experts, chefs, motivators, listeners, and most importantly, we are present for our students and their families.
The recent WPS budget proposal gives our system a needed shot in the arm, and is a critical tool in keeping this daily success going. Obviously, raises for staff matter, as a tool for attracting and retaining highly qualified folks, but more importantly, they offer a signal that the sacrifices educators have made will not go unrecognized. In my capacity as the president of the Winchester Education Association, I hear from members daily about the struggles and victories they have worked through. Fully supporting the proposed WPS budget would show these hard-working educators that they matter. Thank you for your consideration.
Michael Siraguse
President, Winchester Education Association
