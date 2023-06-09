The 11 House GOP House members, mainly from the Freedom Caucus, who shuttered the House have as much understanding of what it means to be thumped by their Republican colleagues as their presidential leader understood about being thumped by all voters in the last election.
The debt limit extension was approved by 68% of the House Republicans who voted on it. They included House Freedom Caucus members. The Republicans who voted for the debt limit extension basically told their 11 colleagues who are blocking their own party's ability to govern to grow up.
Blaming Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the outcome is just sour grapes. Any party leader with any brains is going to count the votes before the votes are counted. He would have known before he even agreed to propose the deal to the House of Representatives that he was going to get the support of around two-thirds of his fellow Republicans.
The 11 who are undermining their party's ability to govern the U.S. House of Representatives are behaving every bit as childishly as former President Donald Trump after being soundly defeated. They need to adopt some humility and rebuild their relationships with the other House Republicans before they can expect to have serious influence on party policy in the future.
Bruce Hahn
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.