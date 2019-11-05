Allen "Al" Sibert is the best choice for Frederick County Sheriff. I met Al Sibert when he taught my basic academy class in 2001 and then I had the privilege of working under his leadership starting in 2006 when I was chosen for a position in the Northwest Regional Drug Task Force and Al was the lieutenant and team leader.
I spent five years working many many long days that turned into nights, side by side with Al fighting the good fight keeping both Winchester and the Frederick County area safe. As any great leader, Al was there leading, not behind in the office ordering but out front leading, and after the cases were done for the day and we were home with our families Al was back in the office doing the paperwork that needed to be completed.
Al taught me a few things about being a leader, I think the most important was that every teammate has value. Al said, just like in chess, from the pawn to the king every piece has its role in the game, no one piece is more valuable than the other and every teammate has a role and one is not more important than the other.
I went on to the Criminal Investigation Division and Al Sibert became the captain over all investigations and again he was a boots-on-the-ground leader. When I was elected Sheriff of Winchester it was a no-brainer who my first call to be the Chief Deputy was. With his vast experience, moving up through the ranks, Al was the right choice.
Serving as Chief Deputy, Al has gained even more experience of the inner workings of a Sheriff's Office. Being the right choice for Frederick County, a vote for Al Sibert on today for Frederick County Sheriff is a vote for a safer Frederick County and a more fiscally responsible run office.
