It's almost time to vote for a new sheriff, and on Nov. 5, when you pull the lever you can choose between two men.
Having worked for Sheriff Williamson and Sheriff Millholland and this community as a deputy for 27 years, I can tell you Allen Sibert is the right man for the job. In the previous election I helped the current sheriff get elected; this time, like former Sheriff Williamson, we recognize that Allen Sibert is the right man for the job.
We now we stand behind Sibert for Sheriff ,and I can tell you having been a deputy and having served this county we need to get Sibert in office now. Sibert for Sheriff on Nov. 5th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.