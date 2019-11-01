I wholeheartedly endorse Allen Sibert to be the next sheriff of Frederick County, especially during these trying times with the current drug epidemic, increasing associated crime, and with more gangs moving into the area.
Major Sibert's expertise in these areas is unmatched in the Valley and "There is absolutely no substitute for experience"
Major Sibert has always had an unwavering dedication to making a difference in the quality of life and the safety of the residents in the Valley.
Sibert was recognized in the Task Force as a gifted leader, trainer, mentor, dedicated drug and criminal investigator, and a person who gets things done. He was highlighted on several TV shows and articles for his investigative case work.
During his tenure in the Task Force, he was promoted to the second in charge. After the gang murder in Shenandoah County, I appointed Sibert to start and lead the newly formed Gang Task Force.
Sibert was the Warren County and Front Royal team leader until he was handpicked by Sheriff Williamson to work for his department and manage more investigators covering a much larger area. He then assumed command of the North End Team of the Task Force which covered the areas of Frederick and Clarke counties and the City of Winchester.
While being assigned to the Task Force he managed many very complex multi-state, multi defendant major drug and murder conspiracy cases. Major Sibert was later promoted to Captain/Division Commander of the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Frederick County Sheriff's Officet where he stayed until he was offered and accepted the position of Major/Chief Deputy of the City of Winchester Sheriff's Office.
Major Sibert is a State Certified Trainer and teaches at the prestigious Top Gun Drug Enforcement School in Williamsburg. He is also recognized as an expert witness in both federal and state courts.
If you want a safer area I urge you to vote SIBERT for sheriff on Nov. 5.
