Sick and tired of fireworks
Okay, first of all, as a U.S. citizen born and raised in this country I am proud to be an American and I love July 4th. That being said, the continuing deluge a fireworks during the past week or two has been to the ridiculous level! Every night for the last two weeks bang, bang, bang! People are shooting fireworks off in the middle of streets near parked cars, in grass and trees, being not only a nuisance but a danger. And unlike the city fireworks, these go on and on and on until midnight or later. These not only are a nuisance, but they create a cacophony of dog barking that goes on and on and on. Don’t people have any consideration for their neighbors? It’s all fine and dandy to entertain your children, but teach them respect for their neighbors and safety.
At my wit’s end!
Paula Kelsey Winchester
And while we are at it, people need to stop their dogs from defecating on my lawn and their babies from wailing on planes.
Folks been cooped up for too long, need to get out and have a little fun. Lighten up.
Tell that to the people whose houses caught fire.
Bryan, your life must really suck.
