As I review opinions submitted to The Winchester Star from citizens, I encounter an odd time warp. There is a continuing conversation on climate change, with some arguing that it is not real.
I checked my calendar and see to my surprise, that it is not 1992. So, I wondered who these individuals who argue against the existence of climate change vote for. The Republican Party no longer argues that climate change is not real.
In other climate news, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, slaughtering civilians with artillery barrages and driving over 1.5 million desperate refugees west into Europe.
The economy of Russia is entirely dependent on massive exports of oil and methane. So, as we fight Putin, we also fight climate change. And the best way to fight Putin is to continue America's transition away from fossil fuels, leaving behind our addiction to what Putin is selling. Connect the dots, folks.
Chris Wiegard
Chester
I agree! Renewable resources are far less at the mercy of some foreign despot's whims. Just as we've moved away from whale oil and horse-drawn buggies, it's time for us to move to newer, greener forms of energy. Let Putin (and Saudi princes) keep their fossil fuels.
