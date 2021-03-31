In today's world we think the problems that exist are the result of several different issues. Some of these issues are as follows: the cancel culture, gender identity, and racism. These are only indications of the real problem.
The problem is not gender, culture or racist.
The problem is not skin, the problem is sin.
Perhaps we should heed the words of Jesus: "Neither do I accuse you go and sin no more."
What person, group, or culture would come forth to cast the first stone. There is no season like Easter.
The problem here is deciding what exactly is a “sin.” For example, there are those who view homosexuality as a perverted way of life and sinful. Then there are those who view homosexuality as how God created that person and therefore a beautiful part of God’s creation. Who’s right?
To quote Joy Davidman from her book “Smoke on the Mountain,”. “Most of the ordinary people who lose their faith are not overthrown by philosophical argument: they lose their faith because they are disillusioned by the Christians they meet. One sanctimonious hypocrite makes a hundred unbelievers.”
WWJD- "Who would Jesus deport?"
Oh get off the cross...
If more Christians had to live as Christians, you'd see a lot less Christians.
