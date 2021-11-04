In September 2017, a group of Martinsburg, West Virginia, residents formed a committee to look into restoring the long abandoned Green Hill African American Cemetery. The site was used to bury slaves in mostly unmarked graves. The cemetery was completely overgrown with trees and littered with trash. The site is located on East North Burke, one block past High Street. In December of that year the volunteers met at the site to start work. Some 300 trees and stumps were removed.
The Trinity Episcopal Church in Martinsburg kept records of the most recent burials through 1872. The Green Hill Historic African American Cemetery group believes that finding relatives of those buried in the cemetery is a small step of restoring their dignity. The names we have are Charlotte Alexander; Louisa Arnold; R.B.; Jeannie Barnes; Emma Jane Brooks; John Campbell; Sinah Campbell; Margaret Carter; Cynthia Cook; AD; Agnes Dandridge; Sancho Drew; Mary Henrietta Dunmore; Julia Lyons Gray; Virginia Smith Gray; William Green; Thomas Jenkins; Lucy Lane; James Lowrie; Easter Lowrie; Laura Marshal; Anna McDaniel; Susan Parrott; Lemira Patterson; Toby Pettigrew,;John Robinson; John Henry Semmes; Elizabeth Sherman; Harriet Smith; Stephen Thomley; Jesse Virginia Turner; Fanny; Lavinia; Thornton (Unknown surnames) Lewis Washington; Ashby Weldon; Mary Wilson. The original trustees of the cemetery were William Fairfax; Daniel Thurnton; Lewis Ford; William Ford; Franki Johnson; Perry Alman; Christopher Ailingsworth; James Johnson.
We would like to hear from you if any of the above are family members. Please contact Gloria Carter, GHHAAC President at glojc13@aol.com.
Nancy Oudekerk
Inwood West Virginia
