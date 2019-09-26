It should be obvious, but apparently it is not, that we are all being manipulated. Daily sleight-of-hand is being used to distract us from the incredible and pressing needs our nation has. This diversion is not about getting these things done; it is far more devious and deceptive than that. It is purely about greed and power.
None among us wants to disbelieve our “own” when they speak, but as we listen, we should hear. We should really listen and interpret what is said, wondering at the same time what the motivation is for the speaker to say these things.
The magicians, and there are many, distract and flimflam us every day not only in the news we listen to but from the halls of Congress.The American people are being conned from up high. Look around you with your own eyes and see the positive changes that have been made by President Trump despite the vicious onslaught of people who have tried to derail him before he was even elected.
I will be the last one to say that I agree with everything he has done and the way he has gone about it, but I thank Mr. Obama, who brought our country to the brink of failure, for ushering in this man with a sledgehammer. This man who has faced an unheralded and unprecedented attack from the Left, a selfish party that has never once praised him for any of the good he has done.
And why? Because they are the magicians. They, and their paid-for media, stand before you and smile while they attempt to cut our country into pieces behind their backs -- while they ignore all the problems this country still has, many created by them.
I am truthfully appalled that so many Americans have believed the deception of their magic. They are truly proving they are a party of failure. That is not magic, that is reality.
I grew up in a home where both parents were afflicted with a pathological respect for authority. My mother was a huge Nixon fan; in her eyes he could do nothing wrong. It was a slow and painful journey to realize the truth and invoke my own sense of adolescent reality. Dr. Redmon has been a friend for many years; I can only hope that Eric and others like him will eventually see this President as he will be seen by history. The clearest path to the truth is through self realization.
Antony Scaramucci, the political consultant who briefly served Donald Trump as the White House Director of Communications, has gone on record noting four unforgivable transgressions committed by the President. These are 1) Giving support and succor to ultra-right neonazis after the Charlottesville tragedy 2) tearing toddlers from their mothers and locking them in dog cages as part of his 'border wars' 3) His open campaign to suppress our free press and characterize the media as an "enemy of the people", and finally 4) open taunting of legitimately elected, American born U.S. citizen representatives from Congress with his inflammatory insults to "go back where you came from". Now add a fifth illegal and outrageous transgression, this current scandal apparently showing Trump enlisting (by extortion) a foreign power in his pursuit of electoral politics. Redmon should follow his own advice to 'open his eyes' to the scandalous horror Trump has brought to American politics.
In response: 1. Fabricated by the impeach coalition. 2. Fabricated by the impeach coalition. 3. To fight the impeach coalition. 4. To fight open taunting by Democratic congresspersons (members of the impeach coalition) of a legally elected U.S. President. 5. Lastest (in a series of lies by the impeach coalition) to impeach an incredibly hard-working U.S. President. But please, try not to be so obvious, your distractions from reality are becoming far too obvious, especially citing the source of Mr. Scareamuchi.
It is continually amazing to me, Eredmon, how much absolute nonsense these lefties continue to spout over and over, like zombies, even though their points have been refuted time and again. Thank you for responding to this one. It does get tiring, doesn't it?
Ping and eredmon, i agree. TDS and it will never change. They refuse to see any good in Trump and they care more about politics than our country.
Shouldn't a president be above "fighting open taunting"? Presidents have always been held to a high and strict standard of behavior, and do not "fight back". Since you bring up that 2 term "failure", Obama, let's do remember how his wife was accused of being a man, an ape in heels, he was, and is still, accused of being a muslim socialist implying he's "not one of us", and he rose above it. Let's also wonder what would be your response if Obama had done even one thing that this man has, such as, committed serial adultery, grabbed women by the who haw, huggyed up to Saudi Arabia, Russia, and NK,....but, I guess that might be part of the "not liking everything he does." And we have ears and hear him, and no, it's not fabricated.
Let's at least get our facts straight when complaining about Trump. 1) His quote in Charlottesville that you refer to was in reference to the people on both sides of the statue argument not the right wing and left wing groups doing the fighting. In fact he pointedly condemned each of them in a later statement. 2) the separation of children at the border was started during Obama's time when the actual cages you refer to were built. 3) No argument with this point other than to admit the press is totally biased against this President. 4) Finish the quote...go back to the country you came from and fix it. Then come back here and show us how its done. Finally, lets wait for the facts before finding him guilty with regards to Kiev.
Woo woo red meat for CRT and Spocky to slobber over! BUT 110% true!
Woo woo….no slobber here.....
