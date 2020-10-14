Mayor David Smith embodies experience and honesty and has earned my vote. Through his time working with city staff, citizens, and lawmakers he understands that sustainable growth is balanced against a need to ensure our critical infrastructure remains vital. Taking our fire departments as an example: the city identified a problem, commissioned a study by an outside firm, and has taken the results as a starting point for change. Change is slow at scale and positive steps are being made, not through frivolous lawsuits but collaboration and hard work on all sides. Mayor Smith's opponent has de facto endorsed this plan while offering no new ideas on addressing what she considers her signature issue.
Mayor Smith also understands that truth is not situational, and trust lost is hard to regain. We learned recently that candidate Bostick misrepresented the statements of a juvenile to influence public perception of the city. These lies are made worse when they are sustained by the honor of those who cannot speak out to correct the record. Candidate Bostick claims she will "never vote to abdicate power of an elected body" while also championing a campaign to take the power to appoint school board members away from an elected body, demonstrating again a lack of intellectual rigor.
We've lived four years with an opportunistic Republican who has little understanding of government functions, while being at arm's length with the truth. I've no need to repeat that experiment locally.
Join me in supporting Mayor John David Smith.
(2) comments
Patrick has a very short memory --
'Taking our fire departments as an example' Why did Mayor Smith give Eden Freeman free reign to run roughshod over the department and allow so many qualified personnel to leave and not be replaced? How did Mayor Smith's lack of leadership allow the department to be so thoroughly demoralized? The department should be commended for doing 'more with less' due to the negligence of Mayor Smith.
What about the Economic Development Authority using scarce city funds to buy up property on the north end of down, demolish existing buildings to allow the property to remain vacant due to lack of vision and planning? Where was Mayor Smith's leadership during these debacles?
Why should city voters give David Smith a second chance to cause further damage to the city when he has proven to lack the leadership skills needed to run the City and all of its departments. It is easy for him to hide and not answer any questions about his poor record of leadership, but why should city voters give him a second term when he did not in actuality serve in his first term?!?
What is wrong with you and other supporters of the Mayor that you think using a sexual assault case like to launch attacks is OK? You should retune your moral compass.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.