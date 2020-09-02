As the upcoming city elections are gaining momentum, and the city candidates state their positions, I would like to comment on the mayor's election contest.
Although a resident of Clarke County, I have had a number of business properties in the City of Winchester for almost 30 years, during which, over the last 20 years, I have watched David Smith and his partner build up their business in the historic district from scratch, and flourish even in spite of difficult financial times — due to their dedication, hard work, and perseverance.
David is and has always been a well-mannered and gracious gentleman, who is always prepared to listen. He knows the city well, and his extensive business experience has made him able to deal with the increasing difficulties currently being faced by City Council due to a combination of financial, staffing and pandemic issues, which together would challenge the most experienced of business leaders — all without losing his cool.
His opponent, Ms. Bostick, a recent arrival in Winchester, in spite of an announced ambitious platform, does not appear to have a career to-date (former clinical mental health counselor, activist and current Latin teacher) adapted to prepare her for the rigors of what all of our public officials are facing today: managing tight budgets, multiple staffing issues, and COVID demands.
I therefore strongly urge Winchester residents to cast their vote for David. In my personal opinion, he is by far the better choice.
