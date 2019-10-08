When I moved to Winchester 7 years ago I was newly pregnant and was unsure what raising a child would be like here. Everyone said that Winchester is the best place to raise a family. I now have 3 daughters, and my oldest goes to Orchard View Elementary. Before she entered the Frederick County school system, I paid attention to how our schools were doing, how they were funded, and what the student capacity is in relation to recommended student/teacher ratios. I understand how local politics can impact our daily lives and I have paid attention to local meetings and votes. I realized that my current School Board representative was not representing Back Creek to my satisfaction. She never responded to any of my emails. She missed training sessions, was late to meetings and chose not to attend committee meetings that provided information to aid votes. This year we have 2 new candidates asking to represent Back Creek. After researching, I am proud to endorse Jimmy Smith for School Board in the Back Creek District. He is working hard and has attended almost all Board of Supervisors and School Board meetings since declaring. Should he be elected he is ready to step right into the position. His interactions with teachers, administration, constituents and public safety officials put him in touch with the needs of our community. Representation matters and he has shown me that he will do everything he can to serve our community better.
Sonia Marfatia-Goode
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.