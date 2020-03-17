It’s kind of a shame that it takes something like the coronavirus to bring people together. Has anyone noticed that people in our country seem to be working together for a common cause? Democrats, Republicans, and everyone between. I saw this last during 9/11 (19 long years ago) and I even wrote an editorial at that time lamenting the the fact that it probably wouldn’t last. What a shame to be right.
After 9/11, we went into a decades long war on terrorism as we lost and disabled some of the youngest and bravest among us. While we heard about this on the nightly news, we all went on with our lives.
Now, at least briefly, we’re getting along again in the midst of something that could affect any of us. Why can’t we continue to work together to conquer all the other threats around us? We have so many urgent needs after we survive this virus, yet so much animosity, and actual hatred of each other. And for what? For differences of opinion. How sad. There is so much more to do.
