May I say how proud I am of my grandchildren and their classmates who attend school wearing masks all day because they respect others. How proud I am of their teachers who sanitize their rooms, check temperatures, teach both in the classroom and remotely because they respect others. I have another grandchild who continues to learn remotely without complaint because she is selfless, intelligent, and brave. Two granddaughters attend their freshman year of college for the most part remotely to keep others safe. How brave these children are along with their parents, bus drivers, school staff, health care workers, and store employees. These are all patriots in the America of 2021. As cowardly Trump talks about his patriots, he hasn’t a clue what a true patriot is.
Sue Shenk Stephens City
