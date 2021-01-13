I took my mother in her wheelchair to get the COVID vaccine Monday morning at Boyce Fire Hall and wasn't expecting to be standing outside in the cold for so long. We weren't as prepared for this but the seniors in line couldn't have been nicer and more helpful as we were all trying to figure out the process. We want to thank the woman who went to her car to bring my mother a heavy quilt and another blanket to try to keep her warm. Eventually they allowed wheelchairs to enter ahead for which we were most grateful. It wasn't the best location for wheelchair access but we are still so thankful for the patient folks waiting, the hard-working staff, and the warmth inside the hall! We trust the second vaccine process will go more smoothly.
Jean Hayes
Winchester
