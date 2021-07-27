In recent years I have noticed an increasing use of the word "so" in many settings.
"So ... what is the best way to get to your house?"
"So ... if you support your local politician, what is the benefit?"
"So ... what is your favorite restaurant?"
"We are in the market for a new car, so ..."
It seems that "so" is often utilized to indicate that a statement or a question will follow. At other times "so" ends a statement or fills a gap in conversation.
My observation is that the word is overused, similar to "absolutely," which is a ubiquitous response in any setting.
So ... can we begin to monitor our everyday speech and avoid those words that trivialize our conversations? If so ...
Harry E. Poling
Winchester
✌️😂
Since we're nitpicking today "utilize" instead of just saying "used" is also overused. So?
Mr. Polling, don’t you have something better to do with yourself?
