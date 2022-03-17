Social Security office’s service woes
I would like help on researching how the Social Security office is working or lacking to work.
They have lost all my paperwork when all I wanted was a name change on my Social Security card. They won’t see anyone in person. They claim the phone lines are having trouble. You must do everything online and by mail. I certified mailed my application, birth certificate, driver’s license, and Social Security card to them. They signed for it. No one can find anything in the system. No one will help me.
They sent my birth certificate back only. The certified mail and the envelope back are confirmation of receipt.
All they say is I am sorry this happened to you. I call daily to no avail. I have left multiple messages and gotten no response.
I need help. This is not right. There is no accountability, no follow through, and we are dependent on their services. I can’t even imagine what is happening to the people who live on disability.
I work in the medical field and we have to be held accountable. I am sure you at the paper are held accountable. How is it they are not accountable? We pay for these services.
Please help.
Melissa Gaudet Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.