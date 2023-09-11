What follows is a reflection on the incredible journey we've been on under the brilliant leadership of Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Van Heukelum.
I wanted to take a moment to share some of the outstanding achievements and milestones we've reached under his guidance.
Here's a side-by-side comparison of the pass rates in various subjects from 2016-2017, when Van Heukelum took over as superintendent, to the most recent data for 2022-2023:
Reading
2016-17: 68.83%
2022-23: 58.97%
Loss: 9.86 points
Writing
2016-17: 67.86%
2022-23: 61.66%
Loss: 6.20 points
History and social science
2016-17: 80.12%
2022-23: 56.98%
Loss: 23.14 points
Mathematics
2016-17: 71.89%
2022-23: 58.30%
Loss: 13.59 points
Science
2016-17: 72.59%
2022-23: 51.39%
Loss: 21.20 points
Total loss in pass rates: 74.99 points
This significant decline in pass rates across all subjects over the years reflects a concerning trend in academic performance under Van Heukelum's leadership. It's evident that the educational system has faced considerable challenges during his tenure, resulting in a substantial loss in student achievement.
To address these issues and prioritize the future of our students, it's crucial to consider new leadership that can bring innovative solutions and revitalize our educational system. It's time for a change that will propel our schools toward excellence and ensure the success of our students.
Justin Bogaty
Winchester
