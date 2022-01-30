There is a battle of interests in Sheetz’s planning a new site for a gasoline and convenience store in Middletown. Should Sheetz be allowed to build on the historic Civil War battlefield of Cedar Creek in Frederick County?
I cannot answer this question, but I think I can identify some of the issues that need to be debated among the two factions.
While I am deeply grieved with the way European settlers in America have oppressed by forced labor the imported African slaves as well as the terribly offensive Jim Crow laws, I am also concerned that we do not wipe away the history of the Civil War at Cedar Creek.
It is a very important historical issue that the South justified the offence of slavery even to the point of starting a civil war. It is equally important that we recognize that even morally upright men in the South made terrible decisions is choosing to war in order to protect slavery. We could today make the same terrible decision. This is a history that should be remembered at the Battle of Cedar Creek.
I completely empathize with those in Frederick County who want to preserve the history of the battle of Cedar Creek. I also think it is possible that the placement of a Sheetz would not affect the history of the Battle of Cedar Creek.
I just sincerely hope that both parties will enter into an honest conversation and do what is right for both Sheetz and Middletown.
Andrew White
Winchester
