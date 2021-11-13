I am a independent voter who has proudly lived here since 1974. Over those years I was impressed that all elected officials appeared to work as a unit to improve the quality of life for their constituency.
The recent actions of our mayor, city attorney, and some in city council has destroyed my past belief that city officials would work to support all voters and listen to their concerns.
R. Winston Lutz
Winchester
(1) comment
OK, and? Not gonna provide any specifics?
