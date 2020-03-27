I am a retired physician and was not an expert in infectious disease. I think I have a few ideas that can further reduce the spread of the virus beyond the recommendations of the CDC. First wear a mask and goggles if you have them. I use a woodworking mask. Second protect your hands. I use the plastic bag my newspaper comes in on my nondominant hand and a plastic glove on my dominate hand, this allows me to use this hand to get out my wallet, etc. When you get back in your car, wipe the bag and glove with disinfectant, then remove your mask and goggles, putting them where they can dry out for as long as possible. I am reusing my mask and gloves after a few days. When you get home, remove the bag and gloves and go in the house and wash your hands. This will not be perfect protection but at the very least it will remind you not to touch your face and nose. If actions like this further reduce the spread by 50 to 90 percent, it will have big impact on the overall spread. I realize this is not something that those going to work can do but is very easy for those of us just going out occasionally for supplies. I think this will save medical supplies if older folks do this and reduce the spread if done by those younger.
Allen Glasgow
Frederick County
