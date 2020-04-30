I have been reading where the local schools are [not] having a [traditional] graduation for the seniors this year. My Opinion: I went to school for 12 years, graduated 59 years ago. It was a wonderful feeling getting my diploma handed to me. Well, the seniors of 2020 should have that same feeling. Why can't the local schools have graduation sometime in August at each school and give them the feeling of completion of 12 years of schooling. Each school can do the same except it would be a little bit later in the year. LET'S GIVE THESE SENIORS ARE SUPPORT & HAVE THEM DO THE "WALK OF ACHIEVEMENT" ACROSS THE STAGE TO RECEIVE THEIR DIPLOMAS. As for the school proms, they can also be held at a later date, before the the start of school for 2020-2021. These are our children and they deserve the best!!!!! Comments welcome.
Frances Luttrell
Winchester
