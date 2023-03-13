The city manager of Winchester, in a recent meeting with Council's Finance Committee, has proposed three new budgets containing a 19-cent tax increase (a whopping 25%) for all real estate. In doing so, he did a great injustice to both the council and the citizens of Winchester.
Our recent property reassessments have increased by an average of 30%. Based on the new assessments, a revenue neutral tax rate would be 74 cents. Having served eight years on council, I remember city managers would present several different budgets with several different rates to detail how the rates would affect the budget and city services. The city manager presented three different budgets, but they were all based on a 19-cent tax increase from the revenue neutral rate of 74 cents. He used a rate of 93 cents.
By presenting those budgets with a 19-cent increase (25%) he has denied the council the opportunity to review and debate the merits of such a large increase. According to The Star, he said the city needs that large increase because of inflation. Really! The current inflation rate is 6% and he wants a tax increase of 25%. Tell me how the math works.
I have heard over and over about council's goal to increase affordable housing. Increasing the real estate tax rate by 25% certainly doesn't help that goal, and imagine the impact on people on a fixed income or single parent families.
Of course I am not sure if the tax rate is a proposal of the city manager or dictated to him by the president of council, but one thing is for sure, something is amiss at City Hall.
John Schroth
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.