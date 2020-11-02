Amidst all of the negativity and uncertainty swirling around, I would like to take a moment to be positive and thankful. I recently listened to the COVID-19 town hall led by Dr. Colin Greene and hosted by Winchester Public Schools. What I heard were compassionate and rational individuals who are dedicated to providing a safe learning environment for the children who attend city schools. The people who are involved with number crunching, analyzing, communicating, and actively managing the situation are doing a ton of extra work in addition to their day-to-day responsibilities. Additionally, the teachers are working overtime to accommodate the in-person and distance-learners. I applaud WPS for going the extra mile to remain open when possible. Thank you to the teachers, staff, and administrators for remaining steadfast in your efforts to educate our youth. I am proud to have two children who attend Daniel Morgan Middle School.
Sarah Browning
Winchester
(0) comments
