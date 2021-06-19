Ninety days and a $250 fine?? Really, that is so sad. Those people walked away with a slap on their wrist. Unbelievable.
I have seen and written many letters to the paper on this issue. For this to go on for so and no one noticed, not even the people buying the puppies?
Animals can't speak or tell you when something is wrong. Are people that heartless? A friend of mine just received a pit bull mix a few months ago. The vet had to do surgery to get the chain out of her skin. So many sad, sick and unbelievable stories [about animal abuse].
Please be aware of animals (pets). Call, help, please.
As far as this family, you should have been treated the same and put in jail longer than 90 days.
