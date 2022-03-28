Hello Pollen, my old friend

You've come to stalk me yet again

Because weedy roots slowly creeping

Sent up buds while I was sleeping

And the pollen that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the sounds of sneezing.

In fields of roses, I walked alone

Narrow rows of flowered cones

'Neath a sun so softly warming

I turned swollen eyes to heed the warning

Then my eyes were stabbed by a giant oaken view

That green pollen threw

And commenced the sounds of sneezing.

And around me there, I swore

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People sneezing without speaking

People sneezing without listening

People sneezing with voices never shared

And no one dared

Disturb the sound of sneezing.

"Fools" said I, "You do not know

Pollen like a cancer grows

Hear my words that I might teach you

Take my arms that I might reach you"

But my words, as silent nose drops fell

And drowned in the sounds of sneezing.

And the people blew and sprayed

With the analgesic they had made

And a neon sign flashed out its warning

In the words that it was forming

Then the sign read, "Words of the druggists are written on the subway walls

In tenement halls"

And were drowned by the sound of sneezing.

William Nordman

Stephens City

