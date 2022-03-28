Hello Pollen, my old friend
You've come to stalk me yet again
Because weedy roots slowly creeping
Sent up buds while I was sleeping
And the pollen that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sounds of sneezing.
In fields of roses, I walked alone
Narrow rows of flowered cones
'Neath a sun so softly warming
I turned swollen eyes to heed the warning
Then my eyes were stabbed by a giant oaken view
That green pollen threw
And commenced the sounds of sneezing.
And around me there, I swore
Ten thousand people, maybe more
People sneezing without speaking
People sneezing without listening
People sneezing with voices never shared
And no one dared
Disturb the sound of sneezing.
"Fools" said I, "You do not know
Pollen like a cancer grows
Hear my words that I might teach you
Take my arms that I might reach you"
But my words, as silent nose drops fell
And drowned in the sounds of sneezing.
And the people blew and sprayed
With the analgesic they had made
And a neon sign flashed out its warning
In the words that it was forming
Then the sign read, "Words of the druggists are written on the subway walls
In tenement halls"
And were drowned by the sound of sneezing.
William Nordman
Stephens City
