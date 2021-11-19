SPCA donations to be matched through Giving Tuesday
In this season of thankfulness, the people and pets and the Winchester SPCA are grateful for you. Due to your support, we have been able to positively impact homeless pets by providing veterinary care and opportunity for adoption. Year to date, we have served over 1,100 homeless pets in shelter and celebrated almost 1,000 adoptions. Follow up stories from our adopters known as SPCA Happy Tales, have become a community favorite. There is nothing that makes us more grateful than to see the pets we have served living the lives they have always deserved.
What are you thankful for this season? Is it the opportunity to reconnect with family near and far? Is it sustained health? We know you are thankful for your fur babies. We know that you love your pets. We love the animals we serve in much the same way, and we are beyond thankful for you.
Our Thanks For Giving match kicks off this month. Thanks to the Ingham family, all donations received between now and Giving Tuesday will be matched. This is a wonderful opportunity to double your impact. We are thankful for every gift we receive. If you are feeling the spirit of Thanksgiving, we invite you to donate to help your local SPCA continue to grow.
Thanks for Giving donations can be made on the SPCA website winchesterspca.org, through Venmo at SPCA-WINC, or mailed to 111 Featherbed Lane Winchester, VA 22601.
Lavenda L. Denney Winchester SPCA, executive director
