Do you have information or an opinion concerning important issues of the day that you would like to share with the readership, but you don't because you don't want to take a chance of being publicly criticized?
Harry Truman has been quoted as saying, "If you can't stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen." But being criticized is a small price to pay for freedom of speech.
Besides, think of all the good you might do. You might give someone information that would be very helpful to them, you might help someone see a side of an issue they had not thought about before, you might encourage someone who thinks like you think, or, you might make someone laugh, and brighten their day.
Criticism can be a compliment, depending upon who the critic is. An old adage says "if you want to find out something about someone, find out who their enemies are."
Rachel Donald
Frederick County
