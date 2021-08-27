How can our congressional representatives and senators continue to vote for additional spending bills that our country cannot afford and the majority of voters don’t agree with.
The only exception to this is spending on true infrastructure (roads, bridges, power grid and internet access) that is direly needed and most agree with.
The spending bills currently before the congress have funds (trillions of dollars) that our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be paying for through their life time.
Do we want the Chinese to not only make all our consumable products, but also control our national debt and economy?
I implore our representatives and senators currently in majority to stop this constant aim to hand out dollars that we don’t have!
It’s coming time to vote out those that want to continue this massive distribution and spending of dollars that we don’t have and isn’t in the best interest of this county and its citizens.
Basil Clark
Winchester
(1) comment
When we were giving gigantic tax breaks to billionaires, I didn't hear any concerns about the deficit. In fact, Republican Dick Cheney famously stated that Ronald Reagan had proved that deficits don't matter. Now, when Democrats are putting money in average people's bank accounts, building infrastructure that will let us compete with the Chinese, and spending money to create jobs and restore the environment, suddenly Republicans say they are worried about the deficit. Sorry, it's just not credible.
