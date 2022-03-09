Stand up for children’s future
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is considering a drastic cut to our schools’ funding. This would eliminate hundreds of teaching positions and our extracurricular activities. These activities foster inclusion, build character, and teach important skills our kids will use for their whole lives.
These are teachers who use their own money, stay after school, and spend countless hours ensuring our students succeed. Some kids may even feel like they wouldn’t belong anywhere if not for programs like band, cheerleading, art, or sports.
We have raised multiple children in Frederick County, and they’ve all benefited from dedicated teachers in band and art. They’ve built memories they will be able to share with their own children. Investing in our children builds a stronger community. Our kids need these outlets, and we need to keep our teachers. We are a growing county and we need to ensure our kids know they are valued members of this community.
Please consider coming to the School Board/Board of Supervisors meeting this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Let’s show our kids we will stand up for their future.
