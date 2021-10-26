When will the lack of respect for the dignity of the living, breathing human being end? It seems to be getting worse, especially now with the reign of the Democrats who seem to have no belief that it is a heartbeat that can be heard when you use a stethoscope to the stomach of the mother. That heartbeat signifies life of another human being, and they want to be able to kill it.
We, as thoughtful, caring voters must really think about what we want for our state and nation. Do we want a governor, lieutenant governor and senators who follow what our "Catholic" president advocates — abortion — or do we want to "stand up for life?"
We teach our children how special they are and how special life is and then they turn around and vote to kill babies who could be very special to someone.
Remember that life is special when you vote on Election Day.
Who stands up for life? Glenn Youngkin and Winsome Sears.
Patricia Pearce
Frederick Country
