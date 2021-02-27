Stand up to bullying, racism
My name is Jacelyn or Jazz, and I am a 10-year-old black girl with white parents. My life has been good until COVID-19 happened. Black lives matter, and I want black people to care about who they are and not give up on life. Since I was about 8 years old, people have been bullying me just because of the color of my skin. I am now 10 years old and the kids on my block are still bullying me just because of my skin color. Having different skin doesn’t matter. We are still the same as white people, and we don’t need to be bullied because of our skin color. I’m not only black, I’m also white because I’m bi-racial, but I’m also strong. Whoever pushes me down, I get right back up. All together we can make the world a better place and here are ways to show that Black Lives Matter!
If others get bullied you can support them and let them know that it’s unfair to attack someone for the way they were born.
Stand up if you see someone bullying a girl because of the color of her skin. Ask the person questions and help them understand not to bully because of color.
Bring up racism and bullying to teachers at school and ask your teacher to discuss these.
Raise money to donate to programs at your school that work to stop bullying and racism.
Jacelyn Local student
