It was extremely thoughtful and generous of the attendees at the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 5 who support banning books and withholding financial support to stand up when pro-library speakers made their presentations!
We all know that the best form of approval and flattery at any type of performance or speech is providing a standing ovation.
Since all in attendance are admonished to refrain from catcalling, shouting or clapping, what better way to show your support for what has been presented than a standing ovation; albeit a silent one!
That was very clever, and I wish I could have thought of it! This was a method whereby they could show their support but not have to be too obvious about it and incur the wrath or shunning from others. Well done!
Richard Kurzenknabe
Front Royal
