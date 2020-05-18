The Winchester Star is such a propaganda rag for the government. In your article about the partial reopening of businesses, every person in every photograph was wearing a mask. Coincidence? I was on the Loudoun Mall today (Saturday) enjoying dinner for more than three hours with friends, and 95% of the people on the crowded street were not wearing a mask. Keep drinking the Kool Aid and you will lose your audience.
David Franke
Winchester
Darwin's theory will take care of those who take this virus lightly. The rest of us just need to keep our guard up. Wise man know where courage ends and stupidity begin.
Well, it's good to know where not to go, then. I like the downtown mall, but if it is going to be filled with idiots who won't wear a mask because they think of it as some kind "sign of subservience" to the government, then better safe than sorry and stay away. It is sad how the stupid always seem to mess up life for everyone else.
You bet yer grandma.
Thin the Herd by November 3rd!
Since the servers at the restaurant were likely wearing masks so as not to pass germs around, it might just be that the herd will thin the workers who serve them. How utterly Trumpian of them
I sincerely hope you stay healthy and had a nice dinner. Keep us posted. I guess wearing a mask is now a sign of indoctrination and fear, and that's plain wrong.
