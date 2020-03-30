During World War I & II, people were encouraged to produce their own food, hence the victory garden. Now is also a good time to start a garden. It will ensure a fresh supply of vegetables during the summer, is a great stress reliever, and a fun activity for kids. If you are new to gardening, Virginia Cooperative Extension has numerous publications on line to help you get started. Our local nurseries are still open for gardening supplies and advice. Start up a victory garden today, you might find you have a green thumb!
K. Ridings
Winchester
