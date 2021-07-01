I feel it will be shortly when these pages explode with opinions on the ruling of the Supreme Court on transgender children’s rights.
The court passed on the argument. I would like to say I’m shocked at the vicious attacks against people on the way they live their lives. If someone doesn’t like homosexuals, well, stop thinking about them. The religious right likes to stick its sanctimonious nose in the air and pontificate on something which is none of their business.
I have read an attack against Fr. James Martin by another priest that was so vile, I was shocked by it and I didn’t think there was anything left to shock me. Fr. Martin is an advocate for the LGBTQ community.
How people choose to live their lives is their business and we all need to start minding our own.
Trish Conk
Winchester
