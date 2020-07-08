Statue represents the best of Virginians
I find it difficult that some think the statue in front of the former courthouse represents slavery. It actually represents the poor farmer and shopkeeper, who when seeing his beloved state (viewed in those days as a state/country) invaded by the Union Army, rushed to its defense.
For the most part, they that answered the call were poor farmers and tradesmen who did not own slaves, but knew they had to defend their homes and livelihoods. Thousands of those who answered the call never returned nor were heard from again. Many died and were buried in unmarked graves. Small wonder that people want to remember the soldier who never returned to his family, and, in the dark days of Reconstruction, gathered their pennies to erect a monument in his honor.
The soldier has no race. He is every private soldier, declared a U.S. veteran by an act of Congress. In many ways he represents all U.S. veterans who went off to war to defend the country — yes, even those who want its removal. He represents the best of Virginians.
John Campbell Winchester
(4) comments
I think Mr Campbell, like "Mr" Kern, has confused mythology and propaganda with objective fact. The statue in question does not represent the best of Virginia. It is a marker to 5 years of war memorialized decades later to project a politicized storyline.
If the statue truly is "every soldier", then why are the only dates of war listed 1861-1865?
If the statue is truly a U.S. soldier, why is his buckle inscribed "C.S.A."?
And his misreading on U.S. Public Law 85-425, Sec 410 is as disingenuous as it is pervasive. After the war, Johnson pardoned the Confederates, but they were not automatically reinstated as citizens. Public Law 810 refers to Part II, Chapter 23 of U.S. Code 38 which says that the government should, when requested, pay to put up monuments or headstones for veterans of the wars fought up to and after 1929. Basically, it serves cemeteries. U.S. Public Law 85-425, Sec 410 was passed in 1958 to provide for the few surviving pensioners from the Civil War. No where in either code is full veteran status awarded posthumuously to Confederate veterans. The only ones that did were veterans of later wars in service of the United States.
We can mythologize it all we want, but the Lost Cause never happened (except in Gone with the Wind). It was not a noble struggle of good vs evil; it was a failed armed rebellion. To conflate it to crusade proportions does dishonor to the U.S. veterans who fought to maintain the Union.
If this statue truly represented "every soldier", why are the only dates on it from 1861-1865?
If this statue truly represented "every American", why is his belt buckle inscribed "C.S.A"?
You're going to have to come to grips with the fact that this statue does *not* represent all Americans. It was specifically placed where it was to remind a certain group of Americans where they came from and to what lengths some went to prevent their citizenship.
And your misreading of U.S. Public Law 85-425, Sec 410 is as ingenuous as it is pervasive. Public Law 810 refers to Part II, Chapter 23 of U.S. Code 38 which says that the government should, when requested, pay to put up monuments or headstones for unmarked graves for three groups of people: Any individual buried in a national cemetery or in a post cemetery, any individual eligible for burial in a national cemetery (but not buried there), except for those persons or classes of persons enumerated in section 2402(a)(4), (5), and (6) of this title, and Soldiers of the Union and Confederate Armies of the Civil War.
No portion of the law appears to confer any privilege other than markers for graves of Confederate soldiers, nor does it grant Confederate soldiers status equal to those of veterans of the United States military. As of 1901, 482 individuals (not all soldiers) were already interred in the Confederate section of Arlington National Cemetery.
U.S. Public Law 85-425, Sec 410 only provides for the survivors pensions...in 1958...when almost no one was left to collect on them. Nowhere, in any of the codes, are these monuments federally protected.
Sorry for the double post. I thought this one had not been submitted...
Thank you, Mr. Campbell. Your letter is a rational view of that particular statue. It too is caught up in a tidal wave of demonization. The party of Love and Peace have themselves become the party of hate and destruction. The sad thing, they are too blind to see the irony.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.