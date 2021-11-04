Congratulations patriots! Conservatives finally stood up and showed up to push back against the woke progressive agenda that threatens the American way of life at every turn. Virginia was teetering on the brink of becoming East California, but Conservatives stepped up and saved our Commonwealth. Now the real work begins.
Conservatives cannot be satisfied with this election, we have to continue to fight for our state and our country. Our elected officials must do what they said they would do and not be satisfied to just win the position. Do what you said you would do. Conservatives should keep them honest and communicate regularly to let them know we are watching.
Also, let’s get ready for the midterms next year. Let's get Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton out of here and replace her with a true patriot that believes in the Constitution, individual responsibility and accountability, secure borders, lower taxes, and limited government.
Congratulations again conservatives, but let’s stay focused and take back our country.
Gary Mullins
Middletown
Is attacking the US Capitol your idea of "personal responsibility?" What is your litmus for determining if someone is a "patriot" or "American?" Threatening violence? Hugging the flag? Marching with the Confederate flag? Curious.
Take back our country? From whom? From what?
